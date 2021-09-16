Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Corruption: Over $600bn of Nigeria’s money stolen since 1960 — Moghalu
News photo Daily Nigerian  - Presidential hopeful, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu,  on Thursday said that over 600 billion dollars of  Nigeria’s money had been stolen through corruption since 1960.

1 Presidency accuses 'Yoruba Nation' agitators of 'violent rallies', warns against partnership with IPOB - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Senator Shehu Sani Defects To Opposition Party PDP - The Will, 19 hours ago
3 Chelsea star Reece James releases videos showing burglars invaded his home to steal his Champions League & Euro 2020 medals while he played football - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 SCOA Boss Commends Unity Bank, Others for Facilitating Supply of N15.5b worth of Trucks, Equipment to Julius Berger - Benco News, 16 hours ago
5 FG to spend $4.9bn fresh loans on Kano-Niger Republic rail line, others - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 late registration fee - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Emmanuel asked me for a kiss, Saskay reveals - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Naira sustains fall at parallel market, trades N568 to dollar, N660 to pounds - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
9 Days After Boyfriend Allegedly Dumped Her, Omah Lay’s Girlfriend Caught Sharing A Kiss With James Brown (Video) - GL Trends, 18 hours ago
10 Christian Association Of Nigeria Suspends Gombe Chairman Over Letter Congratulating Terror-linked Isa Pantami - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
