Senator Shehu Sani Defects To Opposition Party PDP
The Will  - September 16, (THEWILL) - Senator Shehu Sani has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Sani defected from the People's Redemption Party, PRP to the PDP. THEWILL gathered that Shehu Sani has been planning to join the Opposition Party for ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

