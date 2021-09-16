Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update: FFK says he was led by the spirit to defect from PDP to APC
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he was led by the spirit of God to defect to the ruling APC

 

FFK was today September 16 presented to President Bu

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Fani-Kayode said he was led by the spirit of God in his decision to join the APC to help foster the unity of the country.
