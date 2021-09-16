Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity: 1m school children afraid to return to school in Nigeria — UNICEF
News photo Vanguard News  - THE United Nations Children's Fund,UNICEF,has said at least one million school children among more than 37 school children in Nigeria are afraid to return to school as schools resume next month, September.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

