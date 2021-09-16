Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected killers of Senator Na-Allah's son say they sold his car for N1m
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - One of the suspects said he never knew the deceased prior to the incident

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We sold Na-Allah’s car for N1m – suspected killers Vanguard News:
We sold Na-Allah’s car for N1m – suspected killers
We sold late Captain Na The Punch:
We sold late Captain Na'Allah’s car for N1m –Murder suspects
How we sold Na-Allah’s N9m car for N1m — Suspected Killers News Wire NGR:
How we sold Na-Allah’s N9m car for N1m — Suspected Killers
How killers of Na Daily Nigerian:
How killers of Na'Allah's son sold his N9m car at N1m
We sold Na-Allah’s car for N1m – Suspected killers The Eagle Online:
We sold Na-Allah’s car for N1m – Suspected killers
How we killed Abdulkarim Na PM News:
How we killed Abdulkarim Na'Allah: Confession of suspects - P.M. News
We Sold Late Captain Na’Allah’s Car For N1m- Suspects Global Village Extra:
We Sold Late Captain Na’Allah’s Car For N1m- Suspects


   More Picks
1 Presidency accuses 'Yoruba Nation' agitators of 'violent rallies', warns against partnership with IPOB - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Senator Shehu Sani Defects To Opposition Party PDP - The Will, 19 hours ago
3 Chelsea star Reece James releases videos showing burglars invaded his home to steal his Champions League & Euro 2020 medals while he played football - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 SCOA Boss Commends Unity Bank, Others for Facilitating Supply of N15.5b worth of Trucks, Equipment to Julius Berger - Benco News, 16 hours ago
5 FG to spend $4.9bn fresh loans on Kano-Niger Republic rail line, others - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 late registration fee - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Emmanuel asked me for a kiss, Saskay reveals - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Naira sustains fall at parallel market, trades N568 to dollar, N660 to pounds - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
9 Days After Boyfriend Allegedly Dumped Her, Omah Lay’s Girlfriend Caught Sharing A Kiss With James Brown (Video) - GL Trends, 18 hours ago
10 Christian Association Of Nigeria Suspends Gombe Chairman Over Letter Congratulating Terror-linked Isa Pantami - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info