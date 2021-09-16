Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Five Persons Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Benue
Sahara Reporters
- Five Persons Killed As Rival Cult Gangs Clash In Benue
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Five killed in separate cult clashes in Benue
Daily Trust:
4 killed in Benue cult clash
The Sun:
Gang clashes claim five in Benue
Peoples Gazette:
Four die in Benue cult clash, police say
Daily Nigerian:
4 killed as cult groups clash in Benue
Pulse Nigeria:
Police confirm killing of 4 in alleged cult clash in Benue
Within Nigeria:
Benue police arrest three as five killed in cult war
More Picks
1
Presidency accuses 'Yoruba Nation' agitators of 'violent rallies', warns against partnership with IPOB -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
2
Senator Shehu Sani Defects To Opposition Party PDP -
The Will,
19 hours ago
3
Chelsea star Reece James releases videos showing burglars invaded his home to steal his Champions League & Euro 2020 medals while he played football -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
SCOA Boss Commends Unity Bank, Others for Facilitating Supply of N15.5b worth of Trucks, Equipment to Julius Berger -
Benco News,
16 hours ago
5
FG to spend $4.9bn fresh loans on Kano-Niger Republic rail line, others -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 late registration fee - P.M. News -
PM News,
13 hours ago
7
BBNaija S6: Emmanuel asked me for a kiss, Saskay reveals -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
8
How solving Mathematics saved me from insanity during 27 months incarceration — Soyinka -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
Naira sustains fall at parallel market, trades N568 to dollar, N660 to pounds -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
10
Days After Boyfriend Allegedly Dumped Her, Omah Lay’s Girlfriend Caught Sharing A Kiss With James Brown (Video) -
GL Trends,
18 hours ago
