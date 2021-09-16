Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gumi Promoting Banditry In Northern Nigeria – Rev Eches
News photo The Will  - 6, (THEWILL) – The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State chapter, Rev Dr Eches Divine Eches, has accused Islamic cleric  Sheikh Ahmad Gumi of being responsible for the emboldening of bandits and their activities in northern ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Gumi promoting banditry in the North, CAN alleges – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Gumi promoting banditry in the North, CAN alleges – The Sun Nigeria
247 U Reports:
Imo CAN says Gumi promoting banditry in Northern Nigeria
CAN to Gumi: You’re promoting banditry in Northern Nigeria The Eagle Online:
CAN to Gumi: You’re promoting banditry in Northern Nigeria
Imo CAN says Gumi promoting banditry in Northern Nigeria Online Nigeria:
Imo CAN says Gumi promoting banditry in Northern Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Presidency accuses 'Yoruba Nation' agitators of 'violent rallies', warns against partnership with IPOB - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Senator Shehu Sani Defects To Opposition Party PDP - The Will, 19 hours ago
3 Chelsea star Reece James releases videos showing burglars invaded his home to steal his Champions League & Euro 2020 medals while he played football - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 SCOA Boss Commends Unity Bank, Others for Facilitating Supply of N15.5b worth of Trucks, Equipment to Julius Berger - Benco News, 16 hours ago
5 FG to spend $4.9bn fresh loans on Kano-Niger Republic rail line, others - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 late registration fee - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Emmanuel asked me for a kiss, Saskay reveals - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 How solving Mathematics saved me from insanity during 27 months incarceration — Soyinka - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Naira sustains fall at parallel market, trades N568 to dollar, N660 to pounds - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
10 Days After Boyfriend Allegedly Dumped Her, Omah Lay’s Girlfriend Caught Sharing A Kiss With James Brown (Video) - GL Trends, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info