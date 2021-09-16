Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sources: CBN investigating Oniwinde Adedotun, abokiFX founder, for ‘illegal’ forex trading
News photo The Cable  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is investigating Oniwinde Adedotun, the founder of abokiFX, TheCable has learnt.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN probes Oniwinde Adedotun, abokiFX founder, for ‘illegal’ forex trading Page One:
CBN probes Oniwinde Adedotun, abokiFX founder, for ‘illegal’ forex trading
AbokiFX founder, Oniwinde Adedotun, risks 2-years imprisonment, N600,000 fine amid CBN crackdown Ripples Nigeria:
AbokiFX founder, Oniwinde Adedotun, risks 2-years imprisonment, N600,000 fine amid CBN crackdown
CBN Investigating Oniwinde Adedotun, Abokifx Founder, For ‘Illegal’ Forex Trading The Nigeria Lawyer:
CBN Investigating Oniwinde Adedotun, Abokifx Founder, For ‘Illegal’ Forex Trading
CBN Investigating AbokiFX, Owner Over Illegal Forex Trading Naija News:
CBN Investigating AbokiFX, Owner Over Illegal Forex Trading
CBN Investigating AbokiFX, Owner Over Illegal Forex Trading Tunde Ednut:
CBN Investigating AbokiFX, Owner Over Illegal Forex Trading
CBN Investigates Foreign Exchange Website, AbokiFX For “Illegal Forex Transactions”. Legit 9ja:
CBN Investigates Foreign Exchange Website, AbokiFX For “Illegal Forex Transactions”.


   More Picks
1 Presidency accuses 'Yoruba Nation' agitators of 'violent rallies', warns against partnership with IPOB - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Senator Shehu Sani Defects To Opposition Party PDP - The Will, 19 hours ago
3 Chelsea star Reece James releases videos showing burglars invaded his home to steal his Champions League & Euro 2020 medals while he played football - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 SCOA Boss Commends Unity Bank, Others for Facilitating Supply of N15.5b worth of Trucks, Equipment to Julius Berger - Benco News, 16 hours ago
5 FG to spend $4.9bn fresh loans on Kano-Niger Republic rail line, others - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 late registration fee - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Emmanuel asked me for a kiss, Saskay reveals - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 How solving Mathematics saved me from insanity during 27 months incarceration — Soyinka - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Naira sustains fall at parallel market, trades N568 to dollar, N660 to pounds - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
10 Days After Boyfriend Allegedly Dumped Her, Omah Lay’s Girlfriend Caught Sharing A Kiss With James Brown (Video) - GL Trends, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info