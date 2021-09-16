Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra REC: IPOB's sit-at-home order affecting preparations for governorship election
News photo The Cable  - Nwachukwu Orji, resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Anambra, says the sit-at-home directive by the proscribed Indigenous People of...

14 hours ago
 Additional Sources

IPOB Sit-At-Home order may affect Anambra governorship election – INEC Premium Times:
IPOB Sit-At-Home order may affect Anambra governorship election – INEC
IPOB sit-at-home order, facility attacks may threaten Anambra guber poll – INEC The Herald:
IPOB sit-at-home order, facility attacks may threaten Anambra guber poll – INEC
INEC warns IPOB 1st for Credible News:
INEC warns IPOB's sit-at-home order may affect Anambra Guber


