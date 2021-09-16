Linda Ikeji officially ventures into the Nigerian movie industry as an Executive Producer, Producer, and Storyteller







After years of thinking up original ideas and creating content for Linda Ikej Linda Ikeji Blog - Linda Ifeoma Ikeji, CEO of Linda Ikeji Media (LIM), is officially going into the Nigerian movie industry.After years of thinking up original ideas and creating content for Linda Ikej



News Credibility Score: 99%