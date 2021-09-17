Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Family of baby boy, born at Bayelsa NYSC camp, names him after DG
Vanguard News  - The family of a corps member, Ramotu Suleiman, who was delivered of a baby boy a few hours after reporting at the National Youth Service

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Family of baby boy, born at Bayelsa NYSC camp, names him after DG
Daily Times:
Family of baby boy, born at Bayelsa NYSC camp, names him after DG
The Info NG:
Family of baby boy born at Bayelsa NYSC camp, names him after NYSC Director-General
The Eagle Online:
Family of baby born at Bayelsa NYSC camp names him after DG


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Angel tells Pere how to deal with Saga after ‘betraying him’ - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 How Fani-Kayode sold Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho for ’30 pieces of silver’ – Omokri - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 Delta State Police dismiss two officers for assaulting Keke driver, say victim is in critical condition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism - Salone, 10 hours ago
5 I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 FG restates commitment to return refugees to Nigeria - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
7 Brussels to name street after murdered Nigerian sex worker, Eunice Osayande - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Financial autonomy for judiciary: Progress report discouraging – JUSUN - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 Guinea coup: Osinbajo restates Nigeria’s position, makes demand to ECOWAS - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerians will know terrorism financiers at the right time –EFCC chair, Bawa - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info