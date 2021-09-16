LASU: How Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello emerged VC after 10-month intrigue Daily Post - The appointment of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) was the climax of a 10-month journey that included the cancellation of two exercises.



News Credibility Score: 99%