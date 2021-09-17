I was wrong about Buhari in the past — Newly-signed APC Forward, Femi Fani Kayode. Naija Parrot - Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday has seemingly renounced some of the things he said about President Buhari as he averred that he was wrong about some of his criticisms of the administration in the past.



