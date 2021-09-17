Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FIRS says CSOs need to register for tax, obtain TIN | Economy | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Director, Tax Policy and Advisory Department, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Temitayo Orebajo,  says all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are expected to register for tax purposes and obtain Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

