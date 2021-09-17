Post News
News at a Glance
Those fighting TB Joshua's wife are faceless - SCOAN | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Those fighting TB Joshua's wife are faceless, SCOAN has said.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Group fighting TB Joshua’s wife over succession faceless – SCOAN
Nigerian Tribune:
We support the emergence of TB Joshua’s wife as SCOAN’s leader ― Ondo SCOAN members
Infotrust News:
Group Fighting TB Joshua’s Wife Over Succession Faceless – SCOAN
Tori News:
Group Fighting TB Joshua’s Wife Over Succession Is Faceless – SCOAN Speaks
More Picks
1
Delta State Police dismiss two officers for assaulting Keke driver, say victim is in critical condition -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism -
Salone,
10 hours ago
3
I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
FG restates commitment to return refugees to Nigeria -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
5
Brussels to name street after murdered Nigerian sex worker, Eunice Osayande -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Financial autonomy for judiciary: Progress report discouraging – JUSUN -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
7
Guinea coup: Osinbajo restates Nigeria’s position, makes demand to ECOWAS -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Nigerians will know terrorism financiers at the right time –EFCC chair, Bawa -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
FIRS says CSOs need to register for tax, obtain TIN | Economy | herald.ng -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
10
ECOWAS Calls For Elections In Mali, Freezes Accounts, Imposes Other Sanctions On Guinea Coup Leaders -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
