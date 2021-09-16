Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One shot dead, many injured as annual festival turns bloody in Delta community
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One person has been killed after violence erupted during a community annual festival in Ughelli Kingdom in Delta State.

 

It was gathered that several people sustained varying degrees o

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One shot dead, many injured as annual festival turns bloody in Delta community Within Nigeria:
One shot dead, many injured as annual festival turns bloody in Delta community
One Killed As Annual Festival Turns Bloody In Delta State [Photo] Naija News:
One Killed As Annual Festival Turns Bloody In Delta State [Photo]
One Killed As Annual Festival Turns Bloody In Delta State [Photo] Tunde Ednut:
One Killed As Annual Festival Turns Bloody In Delta State [Photo]
Panic In Delta Community As Hoodlums Kill One, Injure Others During Festival The New Diplomat:
Panic In Delta Community As Hoodlums Kill One, Injure Others During Festival
One Dead, Many Injured As Annual Festival Turns Bloody In Delta Community Tori News:
One Dead, Many Injured As Annual Festival Turns Bloody In Delta Community


   More Picks
1 Presidency accuses 'Yoruba Nation' agitators of 'violent rallies', warns against partnership with IPOB - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Senator Shehu Sani Defects To Opposition Party PDP - The Will, 19 hours ago
3 Chelsea star Reece James releases videos showing burglars invaded his home to steal his Champions League & Euro 2020 medals while he played football - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 SCOA Boss Commends Unity Bank, Others for Facilitating Supply of N15.5b worth of Trucks, Equipment to Julius Berger - Benco News, 16 hours ago
5 FG to spend $4.9bn fresh loans on Kano-Niger Republic rail line, others - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 late registration fee - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
7 BBNaija S6: Emmanuel asked me for a kiss, Saskay reveals - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Naira sustains fall at parallel market, trades N568 to dollar, N660 to pounds - News Wire NGR, 17 hours ago
9 Days After Boyfriend Allegedly Dumped Her, Omah Lay’s Girlfriend Caught Sharing A Kiss With James Brown (Video) - GL Trends, 18 hours ago
10 Christian Association Of Nigeria Suspends Gombe Chairman Over Letter Congratulating Terror-linked Isa Pantami - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info