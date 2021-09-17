Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Super Eagles of Nigeria football team are the 21st most valuable international team in the world and the third most valuable in Africa. According to a new report by Transfer Markt, the Super Eagles squad has a total value of €226.65m (N109B) and ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles now worth N109bn The Sun:
Super Eagles now worth N109bn
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world
Super Eagles Ranked 21st Most Valuable Team Globally, 3rd In Africa Imo Trumpeta:
Super Eagles Ranked 21st Most Valuable Team Globally, 3rd In Africa
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world Olajide TV:
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world Tunde Ednut:
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world Within Nigeria:
Super Eagles now worth N109bn, the 21st most valuable international team in the world


   More Picks
1 Delta State Police dismiss two officers for assaulting Keke driver, say victim is in critical condition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism - Salone, 10 hours ago
3 I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 FG restates commitment to return refugees to Nigeria - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
5 Brussels to name street after murdered Nigerian sex worker, Eunice Osayande - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Financial autonomy for judiciary: Progress report discouraging – JUSUN - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
7 Guinea coup: Osinbajo restates Nigeria’s position, makes demand to ECOWAS - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Nigerians will know terrorism financiers at the right time –EFCC chair, Bawa - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 FIRS says CSOs need to register for tax, obtain TIN | Economy | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
10 ECOWAS Calls For Elections In Mali, Freezes Accounts, Imposes Other Sanctions On Guinea Coup Leaders - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info