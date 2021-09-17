Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism
Salone  - Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said he cannot publicly reveal the Identities of people bankrolling Boko Haram terrorists and other insurgents in Nigeria. The EFCC boss made the statement ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why His Not Going To Reveal The Sponsors Of Boko Haram Naija Loaded:
EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why His Not Going To Reveal The Sponsors Of Boko Haram
I Cannot Expose Boko Haram Financiers – EFCC Boss, Bawa (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
I Cannot Expose Boko Haram Financiers – EFCC Boss, Bawa (Video)
I can Peoples Gazette:
I can't expose Boko Haram financiers: Bawa
Why I Can’t Expose Boko Haram/ISWAP Sponsors – EFCC Boss, Bawa Naija News:
Why I Can’t Expose Boko Haram/ISWAP Sponsors – EFCC Boss, Bawa
Why I Can’t Expose Boko Haram/ISWAP Sponsors – EFCC Boss, Bawa Tunde Ednut:
Why I Can’t Expose Boko Haram/ISWAP Sponsors – EFCC Boss, Bawa
Here Is The Reason EFCC Boss, Bawa Is Not Revealing Names Of Boko Haram Sponsors Yet. Legit 9ja:
Here Is The Reason EFCC Boss, Bawa Is Not Revealing Names Of Boko Haram Sponsors Yet.
“I Cannot Expose Boko Haram Financiers” – EFCC Boss, Bawa Nigeria Breaking News:
“I Cannot Expose Boko Haram Financiers” – EFCC Boss, Bawa
EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism Tori News:
EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism


   More Picks
1 Delta State Police dismiss two officers for assaulting Keke driver, say victim is in critical condition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism - Salone, 10 hours ago
3 I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 FG restates commitment to return refugees to Nigeria - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
5 Brussels to name street after murdered Nigerian sex worker, Eunice Osayande - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Financial autonomy for judiciary: Progress report discouraging – JUSUN - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 Guinea coup: Osinbajo restates Nigeria’s position, makes demand to ECOWAS - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Nigerians will know terrorism financiers at the right time –EFCC chair, Bawa - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 FIRS says CSOs need to register for tax, obtain TIN | Economy | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
10 ECOWAS Calls For Elections In Mali, Freezes Accounts, Imposes Other Sanctions On Guinea Coup Leaders - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info