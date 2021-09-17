Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Angel behaves like baby, you have my heart – Cross tells Queen
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate, Cross has revealed that out of all the women in the house, Queen is the first woman who has his heart. Cross said this during a conversation with Queen on Friday in the garden.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

