Daddy Freeze Weighs In On Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri’s Failed Relationship Information Nigeria - Popular Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has weighed in on the controversial breakup between Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri. The media personality addressed his message to Prince Kpokpogri. Daddy Freeze told Kpokpogri ...



News Credibility Score: 70%