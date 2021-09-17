Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has reacted to OAP Yaw's question on whether he will join the All Progressives Congress if his former principal, Goodluck Jonathan defects to the

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: What I’ll do if Jonathan joins APC, contests for president – Wike Daily Times:
2023: What I’ll do if Jonathan joins APC, contests for president – Wike
Reno Omokri: I won’t join Jonathan if he defects to APC Daily Trust:
Reno Omokri: I won’t join Jonathan if he defects to APC
Jonathan won’t join APC, if he does, I won’t go with him – Reno Omokri Vanguard News:
Jonathan won’t join APC, if he does, I won’t go with him – Reno Omokri
2023: What I’ll do if Jonathan joins APC, contests for president – Wike Within Nigeria:
2023: What I’ll do if Jonathan joins APC, contests for president – Wike
Governor Wike Reveals What He Will Do If Goodluck Jonathan Joins APC The Genius Media:
Governor Wike Reveals What He Will Do If Goodluck Jonathan Joins APC
What I Will Do If Goodluck Jonathan Joins APC, Contests For President In 2023 — Gov. Wike Reveals Nigeria Breaking News:
What I Will Do If Goodluck Jonathan Joins APC, Contests For President In 2023 — Gov. Wike Reveals
I Am Not Going To APC With Jonathan – Omokri Naija News:
I Am Not Going To APC With Jonathan – Omokri
I Am Not Going To APC With Jonathan – Omokri Tunde Ednut:
I Am Not Going To APC With Jonathan – Omokri


   More Picks
1 Delta State Police dismiss two officers for assaulting Keke driver, say victim is in critical condition - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism - Salone, 10 hours ago
3 I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 FG restates commitment to return refugees to Nigeria - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
5 Brussels to name street after murdered Nigerian sex worker, Eunice Osayande - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Financial autonomy for judiciary: Progress report discouraging – JUSUN - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
7 Guinea coup: Osinbajo restates Nigeria’s position, makes demand to ECOWAS - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Nigerians will know terrorism financiers at the right time –EFCC chair, Bawa - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 FIRS says CSOs need to register for tax, obtain TIN | Economy | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
10 CBN investigating abokiFX founder, Oniwinde Adedotun, faces 2-years imprisonment amid rising forex rate - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info