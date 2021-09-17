BBNaija: Angel Isn’t Real, Does Things For ‘Clout’ – Whitemoney Speaks Online Nigeria - Whitemoney stated this on Friday, day 55 of the show, while discussing with Queen at the Head of House exclusive room. Whitemoney, aBig Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, has stated that Angel is not being herself and does things because of ‘clout’.



News Credibility Score: 99%