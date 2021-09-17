Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Viral couple that marked honeymoon on terrible road in Imo state return to ‘Fish’ on the yet-to-be fixed road (See Photos)
Correct NG  - A Nigerian couple went viral months ago after they marked their honeymoon by taking photos in the middle of a terrible road in Ohi-Orogwe, Owerri in Imo State. The newly married couple have once again returned to the same road and resorted to sarcasm ...

4 hours ago
