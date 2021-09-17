Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
APC vs PDP: Obasanjo right, Fani-Kayode goes to where he gets food – Abaribe
Daily Post
- Abia South Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has reacted to the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
The snitch within has finally gone, PDP speaks on Fani-Kayode defection
Naija News:
Defection: Obasanjo Was Right About Fani-Kayode – Abaribe
1st for Credible News:
PDP slams 'non-commital' Fani-Kayode after defection to APC
Tori News:
Defection: Obasanjo Was Right About Fani-Kayode – Senator Abaribe
More Picks
1
BBNaija S6: Whitemoney slams Angel for not being real, doing things for clout -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
2
BBNaija: I’d have taken voluntary exit if you were not here – Saga tells Nini -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
2023 presidency: South won't support any party that fields northern candidate, says Akeredolu -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
4
If you think the definition of Enjoyment, is to change ladies like HandkerChief, You will be the loser at the end - Clergyman Mike Bamiloye tells Men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
'The day Chelsea accused me of racially abusing Mikel Obi almost ruined my life' - Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg writes in his autobiography -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
NNPP chieftain, Olusegun Bamgbose is dead -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
DO YOU AGREE? “Yahoo Reduced Cultism In University Campuses” – Nigerian Man Writes -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
8
Okonjo-Iweala’s brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku's convoy attacked in Delta -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
9
BBNaija: I’m wearing my strike with pride, I have no regrets – Saga -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Afghanistan: Taliban shut down women's ministry, replace it with 'morality police' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...