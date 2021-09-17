Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 presidency: South won't support any party that fields northern candidate, says Akeredolu
News photo The Cable  - Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, says the southerners won't support any political party that picks a northern presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

