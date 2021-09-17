Post News
News at a Glance
Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in 7 days
Vanguard News
- Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given erring contractors handling parts of the LagosHoms, Sangotedo in Eti-Osa one...
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of LagosHoms contractors
Independent:
Sanwo-Olu To Wield Big Stick On Erring Contractors
Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu threatens to stop LagosHoms contract over slow pace of work
The Eagle Online:
Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in seven days
News Break:
Sangotedo Housing Project: Sanwo-Olu Orders Contractor To ‘Deliver Or Get Your Deals Terminated’
PM News:
Brace up or be blacklisted: Sanwo-Olu issues deadline to erring contractors - P.M. News
Global Village Extra:
Lagos Threatens To Blacklist Sangotedo Housing Contractors
More Picks
1
UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism -
Salone,
20 hours ago
2
Extra Borrowing: I Am Worried About Senate’s Rush To Approve Loans – Ndume -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
3
I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
FG restates commitment to return refugees to Nigeria -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
5
Brussels to name street after murdered Nigerian sex worker, Eunice Osayande -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
NNPP chieftain, Olusegun Bamgbose is dead -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in 7 days -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
8
Asiwaju Tinubu Commiserates with Ajimobi’s Wife over Mum’s Death -
TVC News,
18 hours ago
9
Afghanistan: Taliban shut down women's ministry, replace it with 'morality police' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Financial autonomy for judiciary: Progress report discouraging – JUSUN -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
