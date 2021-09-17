Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’m committed to the Unity of Nigeria” – Fani-Kayode dumps Yoruba Nation, IPOB
News photo Daily Times  - Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is now solely committed to the Unity of Nigeria. Appearing on Channels TV on Thursday night shortly after his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All progressives ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“I’m committed to the Unity of Nigeria” – Fani-Kayode dumps Yoruba Nation, IPOB Politics Nigeria:
“I’m committed to the Unity of Nigeria” – Fani-Kayode dumps Yoruba Nation, IPOB
Fani-Kayode Neglects IPOB, Yoruba Nation, Preaches Unity Tunde Ednut:
Fani-Kayode Neglects IPOB, Yoruba Nation, Preaches Unity
Fani-Kayode Neglects IPOB, Yoruba Nation, Preaches Unity Naija News:
Fani-Kayode Neglects IPOB, Yoruba Nation, Preaches Unity


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney slams Angel for not being real, doing things for clout - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I’d have taken voluntary exit if you were not here – Saga tells Nini - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: South won't support any party that fields northern candidate, says Akeredolu - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 If you think the definition of Enjoyment, is to change ladies like HandkerChief, You will be the loser at the end - Clergyman Mike Bamiloye tells Men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 'The day Chelsea accused me of racially abusing Mikel Obi almost ruined my life' - Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg writes in his autobiography - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 NNPP chieftain, Olusegun Bamgbose is dead - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 DO YOU AGREE? “Yahoo Reduced Cultism In University Campuses” – Nigerian Man Writes - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
8 Okonjo-Iweala’s brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku's convoy attacked in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I’m wearing my strike with pride, I have no regrets – Saga - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Afghanistan: Taliban shut down women's ministry, replace it with 'morality police' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info