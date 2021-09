NNPP chieftain, Olusegun Bamgbose is dead Daily Post - Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq, National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, and a chieftain of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, is dead. Bamgbose died in the wee hours of Friday after a brief illness.



News Credibility Score: 99%