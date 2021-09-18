Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man United's Pogba may rejoin Juventus next summer, says agent Raiola
News photo The Punch  - Man United's Pogba may rejoin Juventus next summer, says agent Raiola

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Pogba Daily Post:
EPL: Pogba's agent hints he might leave Man Utd for Juventus
Mino Raiola Makes Pogba To Juventus Claim Amid Man Utd Contract Talks Independent:
Mino Raiola Makes Pogba To Juventus Claim Amid Man Utd Contract Talks
Paul Pogba could join Juventus - Raiola The News Guru:
Paul Pogba could join Juventus - Raiola
Mino Raiola Hints On Paul Pogba Goal Ball Live:
Mino Raiola Hints On Paul Pogba's Return to Juventus - GoalBall


   More Picks
1 UPDATE – EFCC Boss, Bawa Explains Why He Won’t Reveal Sponsors Of Boko Haram And Terrorism - Salone, 20 hours ago
2 Extra Borrowing: I Am Worried About Senate’s Rush To Approve Loans – Ndume - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
3 I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. My stomach does not control my mouth - Reno Omokri replies OAP Yaw after he asked if he will join APC if Goodluck Jonathan defects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 FG restates commitment to return refugees to Nigeria - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 Brussels to name street after murdered Nigerian sex worker, Eunice Osayande - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 NNPP chieftain, Olusegun Bamgbose is dead - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in 7 days - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
8 Asiwaju Tinubu Commiserates with Ajimobi’s Wife over Mum’s Death - TVC News, 18 hours ago
9 Afghanistan: Taliban shut down women's ministry, replace it with 'morality police' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Financial autonomy for judiciary: Progress report discouraging – JUSUN - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info