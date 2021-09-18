Court declares ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitation legal •Says self determination is a human right

Court declares ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitation legal •Says self determination is a human right



JUSTICE Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court on Friday made a declaration that campaigns for self-determination by people in ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineCourt declares ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitation legal •Says self determination is a human rightJUSTICE Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court on Friday made a declaration that campaigns for self-determination by people in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%