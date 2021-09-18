BBNaija: Pere reacts as Saga calls him instigator Daily Post - Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Pere has reacted to allegations of being called an instigator. Biggie on Thursday showed the housemates a video clip of Saga and Nini gossiping about Pere. Saga had said Pere is an instigator and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%