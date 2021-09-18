Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We hope our suspension of publishing any form of rates on our platforms for now will lead to Naira appreciation from next week - AbokiFX reacts to CBN Governor's allegation
Linda Ikeji Blog  - AbokiFX has reacted to Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele declaring its owner, Oniwinde Adedotun wanted on grounds of allegedly manipulating the Nigerian forex market with the platform and allegedly engaging in “illegal foreign exchange ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“We sincerely hope this suspension will lead to the a Naira appreciation from next week” – AbokiFX Oyo Gist:
“We sincerely hope this suspension will lead to the a Naira appreciation from next week” – AbokiFX
We hope our suspension of publishing any form of rates on our platforms for now will lead to Naira appreciation from next week Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
We hope our suspension of publishing any form of rates on our platforms for now will lead to Naira appreciation from next week
We hope our suspension of publishing any form of rates on our platforms for now will lead to Naira appreciation from next week – AbokiFX reacts to CBN Governor’s allegation Olajide TV:
We hope our suspension of publishing any form of rates on our platforms for now will lead to Naira appreciation from next week – AbokiFX reacts to CBN Governor’s allegation
AbokiFX suspends rates, hopes suspension leads to Naira Appreciation Luci Post:
AbokiFX suspends rates, hopes suspension leads to Naira Appreciation
Exchange Rate: ‘We Hope Suspension Will Lead To Naira Appreciation From Next Week’ – AbokiFX Reacts To CBN’s Order Mojidelano:
Exchange Rate: ‘We Hope Suspension Will Lead To Naira Appreciation From Next Week’ – AbokiFX Reacts To CBN’s Order


   More Picks
1 'The day Chelsea accused me of racially abusing Mikel Obi almost ruined my life' - Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg writes in his autobiography - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 If you think the definition of Enjoyment, is to change ladies like HandkerChief, You will be the loser at the end - Clergyman Mike Bamiloye tells Men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 "No Nigerian music award has given me one award" Black Face talks being blacklisted by the music industry/media, beef with Tuface, and his failed marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 22-year-old soldier killed after motivating school pupils in North-East while on national duty with Nigerian Air Force (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Okonjo-Iweala’s brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku's convoy attacked in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari commiserates with Algerian president over Bouteflika’s death - The Punch, 5 hours ago
7 DO YOU AGREE? “Yahoo Reduced Cultism In University Campuses” – Nigerian Man Writes - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
8 "African mothers and resetting slaps" – Reactions as Actress, Rita Edochie slaps colleague, Chief Imo in public for bad table manners (video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
9 'My pillar and strength' Comedian Bovi showers encomium on his wife Kris Asimonye to celebrate her birthday - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Iwobi reveals his best position for Everton, Super Eagles - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info