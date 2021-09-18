Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

22-year-old soldier killed after motivating school pupils in North-East while on national duty with Nigerian Air Force (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 22-year-old soldier identified as Amos Adorable Sobosu Royal has been killed while on national duty with the Nigerian Air Force. Amos was killed just after motivating school pupils in North-East region of the country.

