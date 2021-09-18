Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'The day Chelsea accused me of racially abusing Mikel Obi almost ruined my life' - Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg writes in his autobiography
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg has opened up on the 2012 racism row which involved him and ex- Chelsea superstar, John Mikel Obi. 

 

In October 2012, Clattenbu

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg Daily Post:
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg
How Mikel Almost Ruined My Refereeing Career -Clattenburg Complete Sports:
How Mikel Almost Ruined My Refereeing Career -Clattenburg
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg My Celebrity & I:
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg Nigerian Eye:
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg
How Mikel Almost Ruined My Referee Career -Clattenburg Online Nigeria:
How Mikel Almost Ruined My Referee Career -Clattenburg
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg Tunde Ednut:
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg Within Nigeria:
Mikel Obi almost made me quit refereeing – Ex-EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg
Mikel Obi Almost Made Me Quit Refereeing – Ex-EPL Referee, Mark Clattenburg Opens Up Tori News:
Mikel Obi Almost Made Me Quit Refereeing – Ex-EPL Referee, Mark Clattenburg Opens Up
I Almost Quit Refereeing Because Of Mikel Obi – Clattenburg Goal Ball Live:
I Almost Quit Refereeing Because Of Mikel Obi – Clattenburg


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S6: Whitemoney slams Angel for not being real, doing things for clout - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija: I’d have taken voluntary exit if you were not here – Saga tells Nini - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: South won't support any party that fields northern candidate, says Akeredolu - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 If you think the definition of Enjoyment, is to change ladies like HandkerChief, You will be the loser at the end - Clergyman Mike Bamiloye tells Men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 'The day Chelsea accused me of racially abusing Mikel Obi almost ruined my life' - Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg writes in his autobiography - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 NNPP chieftain, Olusegun Bamgbose is dead - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 DO YOU AGREE? “Yahoo Reduced Cultism In University Campuses” – Nigerian Man Writes - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
8 Okonjo-Iweala’s brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku's convoy attacked in Delta - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
9 BBNaija: I’m wearing my strike with pride, I have no regrets – Saga - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Afghanistan: Taliban shut down women's ministry, replace it with 'morality police' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info