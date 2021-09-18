Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trouble looms as residents scoop spilled fuel from fallen tankers on Warri-Benin expressway
Nigerian Tribune  - Tragedy beckons along the Warri-Benin expressway within Koko/Ologbo boundary as folks have begun to scoop petrol fuel spilled from two fallen tankers...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

