Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
ICPC tracks N113m constituency empowerment projects in Ondo
The Punch
- ICPC tracks N113m constituency empowerment projects in Ondo
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
ICPC tracks N113.5m constituency empowerment projects
Pulse Nigeria:
ICPC tracks N113.5m constituency empowerment projects in Ondo
The Eagle Online:
ICPC tracks N113.5m constituency empowerment projects
The Street Journal:
ICPC Tracks N113.5m Constituency Empowerment Projects
More Picks
1
'The day Chelsea accused me of racially abusing Mikel Obi almost ruined my life' - Former Premier League referee, Mark Clattenburg writes in his autobiography -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
If you think the definition of Enjoyment, is to change ladies like HandkerChief, You will be the loser at the end - Clergyman Mike Bamiloye tells Men -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
"No Nigerian music award has given me one award" Black Face talks being blacklisted by the music industry/media, beef with Tuface, and his failed marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
22-year-old soldier killed after motivating school pupils in North-East while on national duty with Nigerian Air Force (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Okonjo-Iweala’s brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku's convoy attacked in Delta -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
6
Buhari commiserates with Algerian president over Bouteflika’s death -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
7
DO YOU AGREE? “Yahoo Reduced Cultism In University Campuses” – Nigerian Man Writes -
Naija Loaded,
9 hours ago
8
"African mothers and resetting slaps" – Reactions as Actress, Rita Edochie slaps colleague, Chief Imo in public for bad table manners (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
9
'My pillar and strength' Comedian Bovi showers encomium on his wife Kris Asimonye to celebrate her birthday -
Kemi Filani Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Iwobi reveals his best position for Everton, Super Eagles -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...