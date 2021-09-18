Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Premier League: Onyeka Subbed On As 10-man Brentford Win At Wolves
News photo Complete Sports  - Frank Onyeka featured as a substitute as Brentford beat their hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at the Molineux on Saturday afternoon.
The win was Brentford's first ever away victory in the Premier League.
Onyeka replaced Sergi Canos in the ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Toney inspires 10-man Brentford to 2-0 win at Wolves The Guardian:
Toney inspires 10-man Brentford to 2-0 win at Wolves
Wolves vs Brentford: Toney inspires 10-man Brentford win The Punch:
Wolves vs Brentford: Toney inspires 10-man Brentford win
Mbeumo, Toney On Target As 10-Man Brentford Get Better Of Wolves Independent:
Mbeumo, Toney On Target As 10-Man Brentford Get Better Of Wolves
EPL: Ivan Toney shines as Brentford increase worries for Wolves The Eagle Online:
EPL: Ivan Toney shines as Brentford increase worries for Wolves
10-Man Brentford Overcome Wolves 2-0 At The Molineux Stadium The Will:
10-Man Brentford Overcome Wolves 2-0 At The Molineux Stadium
Premier League: Onyeka Subbed On As 10-man Brentford Win At Wolves Online Nigeria:
Premier League: Onyeka Subbed On As 10-man Brentford Win At Wolves
Toney Inspires 10-man Brentford To Defeat Wolves Global Village Extra:
Toney Inspires 10-man Brentford To Defeat Wolves


   More Picks
1 Davido lifts suspension of his logistics manager, Israel DMW (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Buhari reacts to death of Bouteflika, consoles Algeria president, Tebboune - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
3 Omawumi: “I cut my hair in honour of those who died during EndSARS protest” - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
4 DO YOU AGREE? “Yahoo Reduced Cultism In University Campuses” – Nigerian Man Writes - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
5 "African mothers and resetting slaps" – Reactions as Actress, Rita Edochie slaps colleague, Chief Imo in public for bad table manners (video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
6 Aboki FX: How speculators attack, affect naira value —CBN ex-deputy gov Moghalu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Premier League: Onyeka Subbed On As 10-man Brentford Win At Wolves - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
8 Iwobi reveals his best position for Everton, Super Eagles - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Kidnap suspects resisting arrest stab two Bayelsa cops, vigilante - The Punch, 9 hours ago
10 Why PDP may lose 2023 presidential election - Doyin Okupe - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info