2023 poll: Tinubu Support Group takes off in October – Lawmaker
News photo Prompt News  - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) says the support group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition will take off in October. Faleke disclosed this during the inauguration of Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

