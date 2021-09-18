Nobody on Earth Needs iPhone13, Reno List 10 Things To Invest In Instead Of iPhone13 The Genius Media - Nobody on Earth Needs iPhone13, Reno List 10 Things To Invest In Instead Of iPhone13—-Famous Socio-political critic and former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised Nigerians to use their head rather than wasting money on latest iPhone 13.



News Credibility Score: 30%