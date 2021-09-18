Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oluchi Madubuike wins Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria
AIT  - Miss Abuja, Oluchi Madubuike has emerged the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria. The beauty pageant is organised by the Silverbird Group with the winner eligible to represent Nigeria in the Miss World Beauty Pageant. (Editor: Terverr Tyav)

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

