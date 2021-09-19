Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Military invades Katsina forest, smokes out bandits, rescues kidnapped victims
News photo Daily Post  - No fewer than 20 kidnapped victims have escaped from the deadly Rugu Forest in Nigeria Northwest after bandits who held them bound for over five months fled for dear lives on citing an air force fighter jet.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

