Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram gets Deputy Leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders
The Eagle Online  - The Boko Haram faction has been having a running battle with the Islamic State of West Africa Province in two critical corridors

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders Daily Post:
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders
Boko Haram gets deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys Commanders Daily Nigerian:
Boko Haram gets deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys Commanders
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders Nigerian Eye:
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders My Celebrity & I:
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders Tunde Ednut:
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders Republican Nigeria:
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders Within Nigeria:
Boko Haram appoints deputy leader as ISWAP redeploys commanders
Boko Haram, ISWAP Appoint New Deputy Leader, Commanders (Full List) Naija News:
Boko Haram, ISWAP Appoint New Deputy Leader, Commanders (Full List)


   More Picks
1 Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Ronaldo overtakes Messi as highest earner in world football [See top 10] - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info