Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’ Vanguard News:
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’
2023 Jega, Pat Utomi, Duke, create new political party Daily Times:
2023 Jega, Pat Utomi, Duke, create new political party
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’ Point Blank News:
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’
Prof Jega, Pat Utomi, Donald Duke, Ahmed Abdulfatai, others float new political party ‘RNP’ The Street Journal:
Prof Jega, Pat Utomi, Donald Duke, Ahmed Abdulfatai, others float new political party ‘RNP’
Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Attahiru Jega, Others Form New Political Party Naija News:
Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Attahiru Jega, Others Form New Political Party
Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Others Form New Political Party Tunde Ednut:
Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Others Form New Political Party
2023: Jega, Pat Utomi, Duke, create new political party [BREAKING] Politics Nigeria:
2023: Jega, Pat Utomi, Duke, create new political party [BREAKING]
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke and others create alternative platform for APC called ‘RNP’ Skytrend News:
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke and others create alternative platform for APC called ‘RNP’
LATEST: Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Others Form New Political Party Anaedo Online:
LATEST: Donald Duke, Pat Utomi, Others Form New Political Party
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, Create New Political Party ‘RNP’ Infotrust News:
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, Create New Political Party ‘RNP’
2023: Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, Others Float New Political Party The Capital:
2023: Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, Others Float New Political Party
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’ Star News:
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’ Affairs TV:
Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, create new political party ‘RNP’
2023: Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, Establish New Party Global Village Extra:
2023: Jega, Pat Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, Establish New Party


   More Picks
1 Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Ronaldo overtakes Messi as highest earner in world football [See top 10] - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info