Buhari proposes administrative structure for Nigerian Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority

Buhari proposes administrative structure for Nigerian Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority



President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 with a view to ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBuhari proposes administrative structure for Nigerian Midstream, Downstream Petroleum Regulatory AuthorityPresident Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an amendment to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021 with a view to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%