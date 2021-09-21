Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos of President Buhari at the opening session of 76th UN General Assembly
Linda Ikeji Blog  - President Buhari participated at the opening session of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York today September 21. The opening session was attended by other world leaders.

 

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
PHOTOS: Buhari at opening session of 76th UN General Assembly in New York
Buhari, Biden, others attend opening session of UNGA76 in New York Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari, Biden, others attend opening session of UNGA76 in New York
President Buhari is currently participating in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76) in New York The session opened on Tuesday, September 14. News Wire NGR:
President Buhari is currently participating in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76) in New York The session opened on Tuesday, September 14.
President Buhari to address UN General Assembly Sept. 24 Pulse Nigeria:
President Buhari to address UN General Assembly Sept. 24
FG gives brief on what to expect as Buhari addresses 76th UN General Assembly TV360 Nigeria:
FG gives brief on what to expect as Buhari addresses 76th UN General Assembly
PHOTOS: President Buhari Participates At UNGA Opening Session Global Village Extra:
PHOTOS: President Buhari Participates At UNGA Opening Session


   More Picks
1 Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Ronaldo overtakes Messi as highest earner in world football [See top 10] - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info