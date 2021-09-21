Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

7 states to recruit 3,000 vigilantes to fight banditry, kidnapping - Masari
News photo Vanguard News  - Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State said seven states in the North West and North Central have agreed to recruit 3,000 special vigilantes to assist in combating banditry and kidnapping.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

