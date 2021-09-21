Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday, September 21, sentenced a 23-year-old chef, Joshua Usulor, to 28 years imprisonment for killing a lawyer, Mrs Feyisayo Obot.
Usul
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
23-yr-old chef jailed 28 years for killing lawyer inside Lagos hotel
Naija Loaded:
How A Nigerian Man Was Jailed For 28 Years For Killing A Female Lawyer In A Hotel Room
Lailas News:
Nigerian man jailed for 28 years for killing female lawyer in hotel room
The Eagle Online:
Chef jailed 28 years for killing lawyer in Lagos hotel
Daily Nigerian:
Chef jailed 28 years for killing lawyer in Lagos hotel
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Chef Jailed 28 Years For Killing Lawyer In Lagos Hotel
Tunde Ednut:
Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room
Within Nigeria:
Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room
Infotrust News:
Man Sentenced To 28 Years Imprisonment For Killing Female Lawyer In Lagos Hotel Room
Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Man Sentenced To 28 years Imprisonment For Killing Female Lawyer In Hotel Room
Ladun Liadi Blog:
23-year old chef sentenced for killing female lawyer at Lagos hotel | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Instablog 9ja:
23-yr-old chef bags 28 years imprisonment for k*lling lawyer in Lagos hotel
Tori News:
Nigerian Man Sentenced To 28 years Imprisonment For Killing Female Lawyer In Hotel Room
More Picks
1
Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months -
Top Naija,
9 hours ago
3
2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria -
Independent,
23 hours ago
4
Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Ronaldo overtakes Messi as highest earner in world football [See top 10] -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
6
Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
7
NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
8
Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi -
Independent,
19 hours ago
9
Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
