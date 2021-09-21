Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anti-open Grazing Law Is Not Implementable - El-Rufai Blasts Southern Governors
News photo The Trent  - El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has criticised the approach adopted by his southern colleagues in handling the open grazing crisis

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anti-grazing law is unimplementable - El-Rufai Linda Ikeji Blog:
Anti-grazing law is unimplementable - El-Rufai
Southern governors’ anti-grazing law unrealistic – El-Rufai Ripples Nigeria:
Southern governors’ anti-grazing law unrealistic – El-Rufai
Anti-Open Grazing Laws Unenforceable, El-Rufai Tells Southern Governors Independent:
Anti-Open Grazing Laws Unenforceable, El-Rufai Tells Southern Governors
Your anti-open grazing laws not implementable, El-Rufai blasts Southern Governors The News Guru:
Your anti-open grazing laws not implementable, El-Rufai blasts Southern Governors
Anti-grazing law not realistic in Nigeria – El-Rufai blows hot Top Naija:
Anti-grazing law not realistic in Nigeria – El-Rufai blows hot
Open Grazing Is Old Fashioned – El-Rufai Tells Miyetti Allah, Tackles Southern Governors Naija News:
Open Grazing Is Old Fashioned – El-Rufai Tells Miyetti Allah, Tackles Southern Governors
El-Rufai backs Southern govs on anti-open grazing law -NigPilot Nigerian Pilot:
El-Rufai backs Southern govs on anti-open grazing law -NigPilot


   More Picks
1 Nigerians express shock as Davido's official photographer, Fortunate Umunname, aka Fortune Shotz, dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Over 353 Nigerian doctors employed in UK within 3 months - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
3 2023: Ahmed, Utomi, Duke, Adeniran, Jega, Others Birth Third Force To Rescue Nigeria - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Man sentenced to 28 years imprisonment for killing female lawyer in Lagos hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Ronaldo overtakes Messi as highest earner in world football [See top 10] - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Buhari salutes King Sunny Ade for innovative spirit - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
7 NCDC announces three additional COVID-19 related deaths, 513 new cases - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 Four Dead, 13 Rescued, One Missing As 18 Seater Bus Plunges Into River In Kogi - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Next President Should Not Be Tribalistic Like Buhari— Northern Elders - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 Surrendered Boko Haram terrorists urge colleagues to come out - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info