Our boss deploys us in Jos to kill during religious crisis – Suspected kidnapper
The Punch  - A suspect, Sanusi Lauwali, arrested by the Police in Bauchi State for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery, has disclosed that he killed five people during religious crises in Jos, Plateau State.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

