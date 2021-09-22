Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Five banks fined N1.4bn for forex infractions, others
News photo The Punch  - Five top banks in Nigeria paid a total of N1.4bn as penalties to financial regulatory bodies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, Security Exchange Council and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, in the first half of the year.

